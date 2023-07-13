Geneva man accused of operating unlicensed boat charter on Chain O' Lakes

Lake County sheriff's police say members of their marine unit recently cited a man accused of operating an unlicensed charter boat service on the Chain O' Lakes. Daily Herald File Photo

A Geneva man accused of operating a charter boat on the Chain O' Lakes without proper licensing is scheduled to appear in court next week on multiple citations, authorities said Thursday.

Clayton Star, 25, was discovered transporting a group of people around the Chain for two hours on June 23, at a cost of $500, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Star did not possess a captain's license as required by federal regulation, nor did he have the required boating safety equipment onboard his vessel, sheriff's police said.

Deputies discovered Star has likely been soliciting fares at businesses located at the Chain O' Lakes, according to the sheriff's office.

Star was cited for operating a watercraft for hire without a license, operating a watercraft without proper equipment, failure to pay license fees, failure to display a license and other boating violations, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear Monday at the Lake County branch court in Round Lake Beach.

Sheriff's police recommend that anyone hiring a charter boat should ensure the operator possesses an Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels license, also referred to as a 'six-pack license' or Charter Boat Captain's License. The license shows the operator has received the necessary training to safely operate a boat while carrying passengers for hire, sheriff's police said, and potential customers should be wary if the operator refuses to show documentation.

"As we all know, the water can be a very dangerous place, which is why it is very important those soliciting business on the waterways have the required training, experience, and licensing," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. It is incredibly reckless to be soliciting boating fares without the proper licensing or boating equipment."