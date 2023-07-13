Families recount experiences as tornadoes ripped through Kane, McHenry counties

The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded Wednesday after two Huntley apartment buildings received heavy damage from a likely tornado. Alex Vucha/Shaw Local News Network

Two Huntley apartment buildings, including one at 10713 Timer Drive, received heavy damage from a likely tornado on Wednesday. Alex Vucha/Shaw Local News Network

There were downed trees after the severe storms that rolled through northern Kane County on Wednesday. David Petesch/Shaw Local News Network

A tree uprooted by the Wednesday evening storm fell just feet from the front door of Eric Goff's house along Whispering Springs Lane in Elgin. David Petesch/Shaw Local News Network

A tornado on the ground north of Campton Hills along with a rainbow Wednesday evening. Courtesy of Matt Zuro

When Elgin resident Gina Crawmer heard tornado sirens go off Wednesday evening, she grabbed her daughters and ran to the basement of their home along Whispering Springs Lane.

When they came upstairs a few minutes later, the family found trees and branches scattered around the yard and neighborhood, and their trampoline had been thrown against their neighbor's house.

"The tornado went right by our house," Keeley Crawmer said. "Hopefully, insurance will cover my trampoline."

The National Weather Service in Chicago reported tornadoes in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago, Hodgkins, Streamwood, South Elgin and near O'Hare airport.

Eric Goff, another resident on Whispering Springs Lane in Elgin, had a tree uprooted in his front yard, which fell just feet from his front door. Goff said he could see the storm approaching just before it came through his yard.

"It rained hard, then it stopped and turned green, and then I started to see debris flying through the air," Goff said.

That was when he grabbed his family and went to the basement.

"Before you knew it, it was sunny again," Goff said. "Thankfully, it looks like everybody is OK, that's the important part."

Goff's home, like several of his neighbors' homes, sustained minor damage to the roof, but was otherwise unharmed.

A portion of the roof was torn off the Northwest Bible Baptist Church in Elgin. The property also saw a great deal of damage to trees, and a trailer was thrown around the back parking lot, causing damage to another car in the lot.

Pieces of the roof were left scattered around the property and hanging from trees.

Assistant Pastor Joel Szwarga said they were preparing for 7 p.m. mass, and several church members had already arrived when the tornado hit at around 6:24 p.m.

"I felt just like an immense pressure. It felt like the air got sucked out of the church when it hit," Szwarga said. "God protected us all."

In Huntley, eight residences lost roofs, according to McHenry County Emergency Management Director David Christensen. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, he said.

Robert Chandler of Golden Gate Avenue in Huntley said he and his wife were pulling their vehicle into their garage when they heard tornado sirens blaring. He walked to his patio door and saw a debris field swarming outside and told everyone to get into the basement.

When the sirens stopped, he went outside and saw a 2-by-6-foot board sticking out of his neighbor's front yard.

"There was a lot of damage and debris around the neighborhood, and a lot of it came from about a quarter of a mile away," Chandler said. He figured the distance because, when he and his son took a drive around the neighborhood, he saw homes and an apartment building missing roofs about 5 blocks away.

"There were trees that were just cut in half or down," he said.