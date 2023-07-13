Chicago man gets 20 years for trying to rob truck driver in Naperville

A Chicago man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for attempting to rob a beverage delivery truck driver in Naperville 2021.

Frederick Holmon, 33, of the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, was convicted in April on charges of armed violence, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At 8:51 a.m. July 27, 2021, Holmon approached the truck driver, who was making a delivery of wine and liquor at the Jewel-Osco store at 1759 W. Ogden Ave., the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Holmon was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and threatened the victim's life, authorities said. The victim, who refused to turn over any of the alcohol, ran and alerted a store employee.

Holmon then ran to a Chevy Suburban parked in a nearby strip mall and fled east on Aurora Avenue. Police stopped him a few minutes later near Brookdale and Manchester roads. Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9 mm extended magazine with 16 rounds and a .357 revolver loaded with six rounds.

Holmon has been in the DuPage County jail since his arrest.