Bail set at $25,000 for suspect accused of having illegally modified gun in Naperville
Bail for an Oswego man accused of possessing an illegally modified handgun in Naperville was set at $25,000 Thursday.
Caleb Davis, 18, of the 400 block of Treasure Drive, has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon -- loaded machine gun on person/possession in passenger compartment of a motor vehicle, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release.
Davis was arrested June 29 after Naperville police saw a vehicle park in poorly lit area on the 2700 block of West 75th Street, officials said.
As officers approached, they saw the butt of a firearm under the feet of Davis' front-seat passenger, the news release said.
Police said they also found a Glock 9 mm handgun, which had been altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, in the center console.
Davis does not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card or a concealed carry license, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 21.