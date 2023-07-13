 

Bail set at $25,000 for suspect accused of having illegally modified gun in Naperville

  • Caleb Davis

    Caleb Davis

 
By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/13/2023 9:15 PM
This story has been updated to correct the bail amount for Caleb Davis.

Bail for an Oswego man accused of possessing an illegally modified handgun in Naperville was set at $25,000 Thursday.

Caleb Davis, 18, of the 400 block of Treasure Drive, has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon -- loaded machine gun on person/possession in passenger compartment of a motor vehicle, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

 

Davis was arrested June 29 after Naperville police saw a vehicle park in poorly lit area on the 2700 block of West 75th Street, officials said.

As officers approached, they saw the butt of a firearm under the feet of Davis' front-seat passenger, the news release said.

Police said they also found a Glock 9 mm handgun, which had been altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, in the center console.

Davis does not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card or a concealed carry license, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 