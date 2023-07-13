Bail denied for suspect accused of having illegally modified gun in Naperville

An Oswego man accused of possessing an illegally modified handgun in Naperville was denied bail Thursday.

Caleb Davis, 18, of the 400 block of Treasure Drive, has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon -- loaded machine gun on person/possession in passenger compartment of a motor vehicle, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Davis was arrested June 29 after Naperville police saw a vehicle park in poorly lit area on the 2700 block of West 75th Street, officials said.

As officers approached, they saw the butt of a firearm under the feet of Davis' front-seat passenger, the news release said.

Police said they also found a Glock 9 mm handgun, which had been altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, in the center console.

Davis does not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card or a concealed carry license, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 21.