Woman now charged with felonies in animal neglect case, as dog dies

Flounder, one of 33 dogs removed from a Glen Ellyn-area home due to alleged neglect, has died. His owner is now charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Courtesy of DuPage County Animal Services

The woman charged with neglecting and being cruel to 33 dogs in a Glen Ellyn-area house is now facing felony charges, as one of the dogs has died.

April M. Elliott, 60, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to Flounder, an adult male husky mix.

The charges allege that between June 15 and July 11, Elliott did not give Flounder enough to eat or get veterinary care for him, causing him to suffer serious injury and subsequent death.

Flounder died Tuesday, according to Alyssa Rabulinski, the assistant DuPage County state's attorney prosecuting the case.

Elliott now lives in the 3400 block of Deep Wood Drive in Crystal Lake.

She was charged on June 29 with 132 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and failure of owner duties.

Wednesday, Elliott agreed to give up the remaining 32 dogs permanently. DuPage County Animal Services can now put the dogs up for adoption.

Animal Services officers investigating a complaint on June 27 reported finding the dogs inside a house in the 2N200 block of Mildred Drive. They allege most of the dogs were emaciated and did not have enough good-quality food and water. They also found nine dead dogs, four dead chinchillas and a dead rabbit, stored in boxes and garbage bags, according to court records.