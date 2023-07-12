What you can do at redesigned Illinois Secretary of State website

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch of his office's enhanced website at ilsos.gov in a YouTube video Wednesday. Courtesy of Illinois Secretary of State's office

Renewing your driver's license online and accessing other services remotely are now easier with the launch of a redesigned Illinois Secretary of State website, officials say.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch Wednesday, saying the revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes the office's most popular programs.

"Whether it's renewing your driver's license, searching for information about a business or looking for a job, making these changes and adding new functionality to the website reflect our commitment to residents and understanding their needs," Giannoulias said in a statement.

The site allows more online use of its Business Services section, features a job portal for positions in the Secretary of State's office, and upgrades its search function to find information quicker. It also displays more information about lobbyist activities.

Giannoulias said the website will add new features as his office makes progress on upgrading the office's outdated IT systems.

"This is only the beginning," he said. "I hope people explore ilsos.gov to see what services they can conduct online. We will continue modernizing the website and adding capabilities to ensure customers can access the resources they need."

Giannoulias made modernizing the office a theme of his election campaign last year. Other pledges include improving driver services facilities, ethics and office policies, accessibility of e-books and online educational resources in libraries, and the further streamlining of technology services.

The office soon will implement a "Skip-the-Line" program to improve the customer experience and eliminate the unpredictability of long wait times at DMV facilities, press secretary Henry Haupt said Wednesday.