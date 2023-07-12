 

Veterans find golf, camaraderie par for the course at Pine Meadow

  • Veterans of Vietnam, Korean and Gulf wars gather Wednesday to play golf and mingle at Pine Meadow Veterans Play Day in Mundelein.

  • Army veteran Dennis Sowka, right, of Gurnee makes a putt as fellow golfers, from left, Army veteran Ken Leiser of Mundelein, Air Force veteran Bob Olsen of Wauconda and Navy veteran Dave Kuligowski of Grayslake look on. Veterans of Vietnam, Korean and Gulf wars gathered Wednesday to play golf and mingle during Pine Meadow Veterans Play Day in Mundelein.

  • Vietnam Army veteran Tom Wesson of Mundelein watches the tee shot during the Veterans Play Day Wednesday at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Mundelein.

  • Army veteran Jim Wogan, right, of Mundelein, partnered with fellow Mundelein veteran Tom Wesson for the Pine Meadow Veterans Play Day Wednesday in Mundelein.

  • More than 100 veterans of Vietnam, Korean and Gulf wars participated in the Veterans Play Day Wednesday at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Mundelein.

Mick Zawislak
 
 
A full house of 108 veterans from the Vietnam, Korean and Gulf wars assembled Wednesday for the camaraderie and a noncompetitive 18-hole round of golf at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Mundelein.

It was the second annual golf "Play Day" for war veterans on a premier course. And, it was a success before the first person teed off.

 

"That's all we could take," explained Dennis Johnsen, general manager and head PGA pro.

The event in connection with PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) capped the first six-week series of complimentary instructional clinics for veterans at Pine Meadow and 10 other Chicago-area sites.

Breakfast, lunch, a dozen balls and other giveaways for every participant were part of the package, in conjunction with the PGA of America's Operation Hope initiative.

PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans and active-duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

"It's really neat to see how the golf community respects our veterans," Johnsen said.

Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, was among the participants Wednesday.

Last year's Play Day at Pine Meadow showed immediate results, he said.

"They started exchanging phone numbers so it's bringing them together," Johnsen said of participating veterans.

Some like Army veteran Larry Klauser of Grayslake learned about the program through Christine Lopez, coordinator of Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies at the Mundelein Park & Recreation District.

"It's an incredibly amazing community collaborative," Lopez said of the Play Day and clinics.

PGA HOPE clinics debuted at Pine Meadow in 2020. Another series is planned this year.

"We did a spring session and we'll do a fall session," Johnsen said.

