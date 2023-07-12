Street asphalt maintenance begins this week in Elk Grove Village

Crews began performing asphalt rejuvenating maintenance work this week on Elk Grove Village streets that were resurfaced in 2022.

Contractor Corrective Asphalt Materials is applying Reclamite, a maltene-based rejuvenating agent, to the streets, according to the village. It is designed to extend the life of the pavement by sealing it from the elements.

Work on residential streets was tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, depending on the weather. Crews are expected to shift to business park streets over the weekend.

There will be no on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on streets where the work is scheduled.

For a map of affected streets, visit elkgrove.org/Home/Components/News/News/5955/31.