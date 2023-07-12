 

New date set for canceled Batavia fireworks show

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/12/2023 12:30 PM

The Batavia Fourth of July fireworks show that was canceled due to technical issues has been rescheduled.

The show will take place at 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, organizers announced Wednesday.

 

There will be a "Savor the Flavor" food truck event at Engstrom Family Park from 5 to 9 p.m., followed by the show. People can view the show at the park and at Batavia High School, 1200 W. Main St.

The time is a half-hour earlier because the sun will set earlier than on July 4.

The July 4 show was canceled when the primary and backup firing boards crashed one minute before the show. They had passed a test about 10 minutes before, according to Batavia Fireworks Committee Chairman Mark Davis.

The fireworks show is organized by a private committee and paid for by donations. The city supplies police and fire protection.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Batavia trying to reschedule fireworks, but when is to be determined
Related Article
Batavia trying to reschedule fireworks, but when is to be determined
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 