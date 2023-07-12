New date set for canceled Batavia fireworks show

The Batavia Fourth of July fireworks show that was canceled due to technical issues has been rescheduled.

The show will take place at 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, organizers announced Wednesday.

There will be a "Savor the Flavor" food truck event at Engstrom Family Park from 5 to 9 p.m., followed by the show. People can view the show at the park and at Batavia High School, 1200 W. Main St.

The time is a half-hour earlier because the sun will set earlier than on July 4.

The July 4 show was canceled when the primary and backup firing boards crashed one minute before the show. They had passed a test about 10 minutes before, according to Batavia Fireworks Committee Chairman Mark Davis.

The fireworks show is organized by a private committee and paid for by donations. The city supplies police and fire protection.