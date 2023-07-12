Great Lakes recruit charged with child molestation in Georgia

An 18-year-old recruit at the Great Lakes Naval Base was jailed last week after authorities learned he had been charged with aggravated child molestation in Georgia.

Richard Goolsby of Macon, Georgia, is being held at Lake County jail on $5 million bail while authorities work to extradite him to Bibb County, Georgia, where he is charged.

Bibb County officials did not immediately return requests for comment about their investigation into Goolsby.

Lt. Nicholas Lingo, a public affairs officer at the base, said Goolsby was removed from the base July 5 by Lake County sheriff's deputies shortly after Navy authorities learned of his outstanding arrest warrant.

Goolsby went before a Lake County judge on July 6, and a public defender was appointed to represent him. The court clerk's website does not say when his extradition hearing is scheduled.