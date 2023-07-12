Former Des Plaines Mayor John E. Seitz dies at 92

John Edgar "Jack" Seitz, a longtime Des Plaines resident who served as aldermen and then mayor in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, has died.

Seitz, 92, died Monday at his home with his family at his side, daughter Janet Seitz said. He'd been in declining health.

Born in Detroit, Seitz graduated from De La Salle Collegiate High School in Michigan in 1948 and then from Northwestern University in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

Seitz enlisted in the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps at Northwestern. During the Korean War, Seitz joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an infantry platoon leader and company executive officer. He rose to the rank of first lieutenant during the war and later served in the Marine Corps Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1990.

Seitz earned a master's degree in business administration at Northwestern in 1960.

As a civilian, Seitz worked at several Chicago-area companies, including the National Safety Council, Encyclopaedia Britannica and eventually United Airlines.

He also taught business and marketing classes at what is now Oakton College in Des Plaines until retiring in 1992.

Seitz married Marilyn Joan Migaud in 1958, and the couple moved to Des Plaines in 1962. They had seven children.

He joined the city council in 1967 as the alderman for the 7th Ward. He subsequently was twice elected mayor, holding the big chair from 1981 to 1989.

Seitz was passionate about helping the community, Janet Seitz recalled.

"I do remember him taking me as a kid to a city council meeting or two," she said. "He wanted me to know how government worked."

Seitz's passing -- and his contributions to Des Plaines -- will be mentioned during Monday's council meeting, a city spokeswoman said.

Seitz was well-traveled, visiting all 50 United States as well as Europe and Asia. His travel-related accomplishments included crossing the equator, the Arctic Circle and the international date line.

In addition to his wife and children, Seitz's survivors include 19 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Visitation is set to run from 3 to 9 p.m. July 21 at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. July 22 at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Seitz was a member of that congregation and was an usher for many years.

Interment will follow at All Saints Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines.