Could office property in South Barrington become residential?
Updated 7/12/2023 1:00 PM
The South Barrington village board meets Thursday night to discuss possible future uses of an office complex at 33 W. Higgins Road and other business.
A real estate developer is interested in converting the site, known as the South Barrington Office Center, to a residential use, officials said.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.