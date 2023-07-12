Could office property in South Barrington become residential?

The South Barrington village board meets Thursday night to discuss possible future uses of an office complex at 33 W. Higgins Road and other business.

A real estate developer is interested in converting the site, known as the South Barrington Office Center, to a residential use, officials said.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.