Campton Hills Chief calls state probe 'unsubstantiated and politically motivated'

Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar, through an attorney, called his being placed on administrative leave amid an Illinois State Police investigation an attempt "to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity."

Millar was placed on paid leave on July 6.

"Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity," according to the statement attorney Matt McQuaid released Tuesday.

"In over 30 years as a law enforcement officer, Chief Millar has only selflessly served his community and protected its citizens," according to the statement.

"He welcomes an investigation into his service as Campton Hills Police Chief and has fully cooperated with any and all requests for information. He expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing," according to the statement.

McQuaid declined to answer questions regarding Millar.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki said she hopes Millar is cleared of any wrongdoing.

Wojnicki said she could not comment about Millar's assertion that the State Police probe was politically motivated.

"In my mind, I think all this started before the new officers took office -- the three new trustees, the new village president and village clerk," Wojnicki said. "I know that I and Tracy (Johnson) and all the trustees have great respect for Steve Millar. This has been really, really difficult."

Wojnicki defeated then-President Michael Tyrrell in the April 4 consolidated election. Three challengers for trustee -- Nicolas Boatner, Janet Burson and Timothy Morgan -- beat out incumbents Charles Cappell, Sue George and Wendy White Eagle. Tracy Johnson ran unopposed for village clerk.

Records show the village board held a special meeting on June 28 with a closed session for personnel reasons and for making an appointment to public office.

Wojnicki said she put Millar on leave on July 6 and made Sgt. James Levand the interim chief at the same time.

Wojnicki and Millar both signed the one-page letter that put the police chief on leave.

According to the letter, the Illinois State Police searched the department's evidence room and the chief's office on May 25. Two state police special investigators then interviewed Millar for "several hours" on June 23, according to the letter.

"Henceforth, effective July 6, 2023, you are hereby placed on paid administrative leave from your position as chief of police of the village of Campton Hills pending the outcome of the investigation by the Illinois state police concerning potential criminal violations and misconduct that relate to your employment with the village," according to the letter.

The letter also advises Millar to return all village property and equipment and that the village "reserves the right to seek discipline suspension or termination as the facts circumstances and the outcome of the investigation necessitate."

At the same special meeting on June 28, the village board approved a contract with the law firm of Klein, Thorpe and Jenkins "to conduct an internal investigation into matters at the village hall," according to the agenda.

The agenda item did not specify what "matters at the village hall" were to be investigated, but Wojnicki said it was for "investigating issues in the office." The agreement, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, does not specify what is being investigated other than "certain employment-related matters that currently exist or may arise in the near future."

"It's certainly not for Chief Steve Millar," Wojnicki said.