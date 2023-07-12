Bartlett police to host Touch-A-Truck event July 15

The Bartlett Police Department, Illinois Tollway Authority and Illinois State Police will host a free annual National Night Out Kids' Identification and Touch-A-Truck event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Metra parking lot, 201 E. Oneida Ave. in Bartlett.

The Touch-A-Truck event will feature vehicles from local police departments, the Bartlett Fire Protection District, Illinois Department of Transportation, Bartlett Park District, Bartlett Public Works, Groot, the U.S. Armed Forces and an ice cream truck with free ice cream.

Many displays will feature giveaways and safety information. The children identification cards will be created on-site for children 3 and older.

Contact the Bartlett Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit at (630) 837-0846 if you have any questions or need more information.