 

'We need answers': State launches informal investigation as final boil-water order is lifted

  • Hawthorn Woods resident Bella Mladenova loads a case of bottled water into her vehicle Tuesday at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. Mladenova was among the 309 Aqua Illinois customers who, until Tuesday afternoon, were under a boil order because of water system failures.

      Hawthorn Woods resident Bella Mladenova loads a case of bottled water into her vehicle Tuesday at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. Mladenova was among the 309 Aqua Illinois customers who, until Tuesday afternoon, were under a boil order because of water system failures. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • An Aqua Illinois employee sits in a company car at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday, waiting for customers to claim free cases of bottled water. Hundreds of customers in the area were under a boil order that ended Tuesday afternoon.

      An Aqua Illinois employee sits in a company car at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday, waiting for customers to claim free cases of bottled water. Hundreds of customers in the area were under a boil order that ended Tuesday afternoon. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Adam Schlick, Lake County Board member

    Adam Schlick, Lake County Board member

  • Sara Knizhnik, Lake County Board member

    Sara Knizhnik, Lake County Board member

  • Cases of bottled water sit on pallets at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning, waiting for people to claim them. A boil order was in effect until Tuesday afternoon for more than 300 Aqua Illinois customers because of water system failures.

      Cases of bottled water sit on pallets at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning, waiting for people to claim them. A boil order was in effect until Tuesday afternoon for more than 300 Aqua Illinois customers because of water system failures. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/11/2023 4:38 PM

A 10-day-old boil order affecting hundreds of people in southern Lake County was lifted Tuesday as demands for explanations from the Aqua Illinois utility company grew -- and an investigation began.

The directive's demise meant residents in the Glennshire subdivision in Hawthorn Woods and the nearby Forest Lake neighborhood in unincorporated Lake County "may return to normal use of their water service," a notice posted Tuesday afternoon on the county website read.

 

Those people were the last of the estimated 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas who were affected by the crisis, which began July 2. Multiple breaks in the Hawthorn Woods-based water system were discovered in the days that followed.

Some people didn't have running water for days; anyone who did was advised to boil it for at least five minutes before use because of contaminants that might have gotten into the system.

Most customers were cleared by Aqua Illinois to resume drinking tap water Sunday, based on water-quality tests conducted by an independent laboratory, the company announced.

But the Lake County public works department, which operates the Aqua system feeding into Forest Lake and Glennshire, told folks there to continue boiling tap water while it performed additional safety tests.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The results came back clean Tuesday.

"Water samples tested by a certified laboratory have confirmed that the water is free of coliform bacteria," the county's statement read.

Although not necessarily harmful, the presence of coliform bacteria indicates a pathway between a source of bacteria and a water supply, health experts say.

Residents and political leaders haven't been shy about criticizing Aqua Illinois' communication efforts during the crisis and how long the company took to fix the broken pipes. More complaints came near the end of Tuesday's county board meeting from member Adam Schlick, a Wauconda Republican.

"I think we need answers, and I think we're going to get them," Schlick said.

Fellow board member Sara Knizhnik, a Vernon Hills Democrat, said she is "extremely disappointed" with how Aqua Illinois has handled the crisis.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This is not the level of service that Lake County residents deserve," Knizhnik said. "They must do better."

The Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates public utility services across the state, has received more than 150 complaints from Aqua Illinois customers regarding the crisis and has begun an informal investigation into the emergency and the company's response, ICC spokeswoman Cayli Baker said Tuesday.

"Any potential formal actions by the commission would follow staff's preliminary work to assess what happened," Baker said.

Additionally, county and municipal officials plan to review their agreements with Aqua Illinois to determine what steps they should take. State lawmakers have pledged action, too.

Responding to the criticisms, Aqua Illinois spokeswoman Brittany Tressler said the company understands its customers are frustrated.

"We are fully committed to having conversations with community leaders and customers about what happened, and about what we're doing to make sure this doesn't happen again," Tressler said. Those meetings have yet to be scheduled.

Aqua Illinois serves about 280,000 people in 14 counties, its website states. Company officials have urged customers to sign up for text and phone alerts at aquawater.com/watersmart-alerts.php.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
'An abundance of caution': Lake County says some residents should keep boiling tap water
Related Article
'An abundance of caution': Lake County says some residents should keep boiling tap water
 
After a week of water woes, boil order advisory lifted for Lake County Aqua Illinois customers
Related Article
After a week of water woes, boil order advisory lifted for Lake County Aqua Illinois customers
 
'Still pretty angry': Water crisis in southern Lake County enters sixth day
Related Article
'Still pretty angry': Water crisis in southern Lake County enters sixth day
 
'Unacceptable': Lake County water crisis hits fifth day
Related Article
'Unacceptable': Lake County water crisis hits fifth day
 
Four days without water, but outage could be over for hundreds of Lake County residents
Related Article
Four days without water, but outage could be over for hundreds of Lake County residents
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 