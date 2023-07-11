Taste of Round Lake Park set for Saturday on Main Street

The Taste of Round Lake Park featuring live music, entertainment and more will be held from 1 -8 p.m., Saturday, July 15.

Route 134/Main Street will be closed from Fairlawn Drive to Greenwood beginning at noon. The main stage will be at the east end of Route 134. Two beer gardens, a pig roast and other foods will be available.

Visit https://www.rlpil.us/ for more information.