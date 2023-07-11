Prime Day deals are here, and so are the Prime Day scams. Here's how to avoid them

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with the online retail behemoth promising thousands of deals to its more than 150 million Prime members.

But the two-day event is not just a prime opportunity for savvy shoppers. According to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, scammers are jumping on the bandwagon to steal bargain hunters' money and identities.

That's especially true with Amazon's new "Invite Only" feature, which requires Prime members to request invitations to purchase certain items on deep discount. Selected customers will receive an email from Amazon letting them know they've been chosen for the deal.

BBB President and CEO Steve Bernas says shoppers could get fake emails, texts or phone calls claiming to be from Amazon directing them phishing scams, misleading advertisements and fake websites

"Look out for phony communications," Bernas said. "These messages may claim your Amazon Prime 'Invite Only' registration was successful or that there is a problem -- all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. This ruse is meant to get your credit card information, account login details, or remote access to your computer."

The BBB also warns of phony websites purporting to be from retailers with partnerships with Amazon offering Prime Day deals. Shoppers should look carefully at the URL -- the website address in your browser's address bar -- to make sure sites use the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Some other tips from the BBB:

• Professional-looking photos do not mean it's a genuine offer. Scammers often steal photos from other websites, so don't believe what you see.

• Make sure the website is secure. Look for the "HTTPS" in the URL (the extra "s" is for "secure") and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only "HTTP," because it's not secure.

• Pay with a credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Avoid any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards or other nontraditional payment methods.