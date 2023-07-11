Officials: Lightning strike causes house fire in Naperville

A Naperville home was left with roughly $40,000 in damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

Crews arrived at the home on the 1400 block of Larsen Lane just after 3 p.m. to find fire coming through the garage roof and flames extending into the living space above, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes; firefighters remained on the scene for another 30 minutes to ensure the fire was fully extinguished, the release stated.

One person was home at the time the fire started but was able to safely get out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, and the city determined the home is still safe to live in. according to the release.