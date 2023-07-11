Naperville massage parlor prostitution case ends with plea deals

Charges of money laundering and promoting prostitution at a Naperville business were dropped Monday against two people as part of a plea deal.

Guilan Sun, 65, and her son, Yang Yuan, 34, both formerly of Aurora, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failure to keep records required by the Illinois Income Tax Act.

They accepted sentences of six days in jail, with credit for time already served, and one year of conditional discharge. They also cannot operate any massage parlors in Naperville.

The income tax charge alleged they failed to keep books and records of customer transactions at Sun Massage LLC massage parlors.

A statewide grand jury indicted them and Jianwei Zou, 62, of Naperville, in May 2022 on six counts each of money laundering and three counts each of promoting prostitution. Zou is Yuan's uncle.

Zou's next court date is Aug. 28.

Naperville police investigated the case for three years, with help from other police departments, Homeland Security Investigations and the Secret Service.

It started when a Naperville officer found a "suspicious" online ad connected to the parlors, according to court records. There was also a review of one of the parlors on a website that specializes in reviews of adult sexual massages.

Masseuses at the parlors solicited the officers for sexual acts, according to court records.

Searches were done at massage parlors in Naperville, Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Lake Zurich, Schaumburg, Streamwood, Roselle and Elmhurst. The money-laundering charges alleged the three deposited and transferred at least $100,000 in illegal proceeds in bank accounts from May 24, 2019, to May 24, 2022.

Court records indicate investigators believed masseuses were living in the business and were transferred from location to location.

A forfeiture case, where the attorney general seeks to keep the $303,326 in cash investigators found in a safety-deposit box and two residences, is pending.