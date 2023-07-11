Lightning strikes Geneva's unlucky Well #13

Lightning struck Geneva's Well No. 13 -- not a lucky strike at all -- as it damaged the well's motor so that it needed replacement, officials said at a recent city council meeting.

Alderpersons approved waiving competitive bidding to get a new motor from Municipal Well and Pump for $161,170.

Insurance will pay $123,670 towards the new motor, and a new pump would cost $37,500, documents show.

"In April, there was a severe thunderstorm that caused the power outage at Well No. 13," City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said at the July 3 meeting. "Following the outage, the control system was unable to be reset. An evaluation determined that the motor failed due to a lightning strike, damaging the motor and requiring replacement."

Dawkins said restoring the well's service was necessary as soon as possible.

She said the city's insurance will pay to replace the motor but not the cost of the pump.

"We're still trying to see if they will cover the cost of the pump," Dawkins said. "The new pump is required as the existing one is not compatible with the new motor."

Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Bob Van Gyseghem said the motor is available now, but the pump requires six to eight weeks of lead time.