'It's kind of a pig deal': Lake County Fair starts 5-day run July 26

The Lake County Fair queens are part of the annual festivities of the Lake County Fair starting July 26. Courtesy of Lake County Fair

Timberworks Lumberjack show is new this year to the Lake County Fair, which begins July 26. Courtesy of Lake County Fair

Miller's Petting Zoo is a favorite at the Lake County Fair. Courtesy of Lake County Fair

Bull riding is a new attraction this year at the 2023 Lake County Fair. The five-day run begins July 26. Courtesy of Lake County Fair

The 94th Lake County Fair begins a five-day run July 26 with a range of familiar and new events, contests and activities.

And while it's billed as a "pig deal," there's one special "pig event."

That's the fairy-tail wedding of Porkchop, the longtime mascot, and his pen pal, Penny. Porkchop proposed last year during the demolition derby and they'll be making it official on July 29.

"They've been taking over our social media the last year," said Chey Pribel, director of marketing for the fair held at Peterson and Midlothian roads in Grayslake.

Nuptials aside, the fair is back with a big lineup of live music, food and carnival rides. Monster trucks, demolition derby and motocross return as familiar favorites while Next Level Pro-Bull Riding and Timberworks Lumberjack Show are among the new attractions.

All grandstand, arena events and shows are free with admission.

Pie-eating contests always have been part of the entertainment. But this year the idea has been supercharged to include limbo, hay bale throwing, and air guitar among more than a dozen contests. Baby crawling and husband calling are among the much anticipated new arrivals.

"It's quite hilarious," Pribel said of the husband-calling contest.

An interactive bubble zone with huge creations joins the Canine Stars stunt dog show as seen on "America's Got Talent," swine pig races and a magic show among the offerings.

Traditional showings of beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats hearken to the fair's agricultural roots. So will entries in an array of categories including garden, flowers and arrangements, photography, textiles, crafts and culinary creations.

Another first comes on opening day with Flower Hour for individuals with sensory sensitivities who can enjoy the rides and games on the midway carnival.

"We know the lights and sounds can be overstimulating to some so we'll bring it down a notch or two," Pribel said.

Visit https://lcfair.com/2023 for schedules, prices, descriptions and more information.

The Lake County Fair Association is a private, nonprofit and is not affiliated with Lake County government. Its mission is to educate about the future of agriculture, horticulture and the mechanical arts. Revenues from the fair and year-round events are invested into the organization to cover expenses and build on and maintain the fairgrounds.