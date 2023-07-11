 

Hoffman Estates Coffee with the Board event Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/11/2023 5:29 PM

The Hoffman Estates Village Board will host a Coffee with the Board event at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, council chambers of village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

The event is an informal meet and greet that provides a relaxed forum where community members can speak with Mayor William McLeod and village trustees.

 

Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, express opinions, ask questions, and provide input on items of interest in the community.

