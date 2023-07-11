Hoffman Estates Coffee with the Board event Saturday
Updated 7/11/2023 5:29 PM
The Hoffman Estates Village Board will host a Coffee with the Board event at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, council chambers of village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.
The event is an informal meet and greet that provides a relaxed forum where community members can speak with Mayor William McLeod and village trustees.
Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, express opinions, ask questions, and provide input on items of interest in the community.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.