Glen Ellyn man accused of child abduction

A Glen Ellyn man has been accused of luring a girl out of her apartment and restraining her against her will.

Bail was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Gustavo W. Bravo, 19, of the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.

He is charged with one count of child abduction -- luring someone under the age of 17, with the intent to commit battery.

Bravo is also charged with kidnapping -- using deceit or inducement; and unlawful restraint, according to DuPage County court records.

All the charges are felonies.

According to the charges, around 12:40 p.m. on June 5, Bravo induced a girl under 13 to leave her apartment and come into a stairwell, intending to confine her. The charge alleges he told her there was an emergency.

Once in the stairwell, he hugged and held her while she tried to leave, according to the charges.

He was initially charged with misdemeanor battery and child luring. Those charges allege he hugged and kissed the girl on the neck.

Bravo would need to post $50,000 bond to be freed pretrial. His attorney is seeking to have the bail reduced.