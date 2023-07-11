DuPage County Clerk honored for her work with elections

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek recently was awarded the 2023 Innovator Award for her work involving elections and mail-in ballots.

The International Association of Government Officials presented the award for the clerk's efforts in streamlining the verification of signatures on mail-in ballots. Kaczmarek adopted a system that allows election judges to view multiple voter signatures on file instead of just one when reviewing signatures on mail-in ballots.

The change resulted in a decrease in the number of challenges involving mail-in ballot signatures. In the 2020 primary election, the office saw a challenge percentage of 2.62%. During the 2022 primary, the challenge percentage was .582%.

Kaczmarek said the changes saved valuable election staff time and reduced voter disenfranchisement.

In 2022, DuPage County became the first and only county in Illinois to allow voters to cast their ballot at any polling place on Election Day.