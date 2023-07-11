Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County

A boil-water order affecting hundreds of people in southern Lake County was lifted Tuesday, 10 days after it was initiated.

The directive's demise meant residents in the Glennshire subdivision in Hawthorn Woods and the unincorporated Forest Lake neighborhood finally could resume drinking, washing with and cooking with water right out of their taps.

"Customers in these subdivisions may return to normal use of their water service," county officials said in a notice posted online Tuesday afternoon.

An estimated 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas had been affected by the crisis, which began July 2. Some didn't have running water for days.

Most customers were cleared by the company to resume drinking water straight out of their faucets on Sunday, based on its water-quality tests.

But folks in the Forest Lake and Glennshire neighborhoods were told they should continue boiling tap water because the Lake County Public Works Department, which operates the Aqua system feeding only into their homes, was performing additional safety tests.

Those results came back clean Tuesday.

"Water samples tested by a certified laboratory have confirmed that the water is free of coliform bacteria," the county's statement read.

Aqua Illinois -- working with the Salvation Army, Lake County and local government officials -- distributed free bottled water at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, during the emergency.

County and municipal officials plan to review their agreements with Aqua Illinois to determine what steps should be taken, if any, county spokesman Alex Carr has said. State lawmakers representing the area have pledged action, too.