 

Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County

  • Hawthorn Woods resident Bella Mladenova loads a case of bottled water into her vehicle Tuesday at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. Mladenova was among the 309 Aqua Illinois customers who, until Tuesday afternoon, were under a boil order because of water system failures.

      Hawthorn Woods resident Bella Mladenova loads a case of bottled water into her vehicle Tuesday at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. Mladenova was among the 309 Aqua Illinois customers who, until Tuesday afternoon, were under a boil order because of water system failures. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • An Aqua Illinois employee sits in a company car at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday, waiting for customers to claim free cases of bottled water. Hundreds of customers in the area were under a boil order that ended Tuesday afternoon.

      An Aqua Illinois employee sits in a company car at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday, waiting for customers to claim free cases of bottled water. Hundreds of customers in the area were under a boil order that ended Tuesday afternoon. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Cases of bottled water sit on pallets at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning, waiting for people to claim them. A boil order was in effect until Tuesday afternoon for more than 300 Aqua Illinois customers because of water system failures.

      Cases of bottled water sit on pallets at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning, waiting for people to claim them. A boil order was in effect until Tuesday afternoon for more than 300 Aqua Illinois customers because of water system failures. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/11/2023 1:07 PM

A boil-water order affecting hundreds of people in southern Lake County was lifted Tuesday, 10 days after it was initiated.

The directive's demise meant residents in the Glennshire subdivision in Hawthorn Woods and the unincorporated Forest Lake neighborhood finally could resume drinking, washing with and cooking with water right out of their taps.

 

"Customers in these subdivisions may return to normal use of their water service," county officials said in a notice posted online Tuesday afternoon.

An estimated 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas had been affected by the crisis, which began July 2. Some didn't have running water for days.

Most customers were cleared by the company to resume drinking water straight out of their faucets on Sunday, based on its water-quality tests.

But folks in the Forest Lake and Glennshire neighborhoods were told they should continue boiling tap water because the Lake County Public Works Department, which operates the Aqua system feeding only into their homes, was performing additional safety tests.

Those results came back clean Tuesday.

"Water samples tested by a certified laboratory have confirmed that the water is free of coliform bacteria," the county's statement read.

Aqua Illinois -- working with the Salvation Army, Lake County and local government officials -- distributed free bottled water at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, during the emergency.

County and municipal officials plan to review their agreements with Aqua Illinois to determine what steps should be taken, if any, county spokesman Alex Carr has said. State lawmakers representing the area have pledged action, too.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
'An abundance of caution': Lake County says some residents should keep boiling tap water
Related Article
'An abundance of caution': Lake County says some residents should keep boiling tap water
 
After a week of water woes, boil order advisory lifted for Lake County Aqua Illinois customers
Related Article
After a week of water woes, boil order advisory lifted for Lake County Aqua Illinois customers
 
'Still pretty angry': Water crisis in southern Lake County enters sixth day
Related Article
'Still pretty angry': Water crisis in southern Lake County enters sixth day
 
'Unacceptable': Lake County water crisis hits fifth day
Related Article
'Unacceptable': Lake County water crisis hits fifth day
 
Four days without water, but outage could be over for hundreds of Lake County residents
Related Article
Four days without water, but outage could be over for hundreds of Lake County residents
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 