A special cast to perform 'Lion in Winter' at Mundelein High School
Updated 7/11/2023 10:55 AM
The Mundelein Summer Theatre will stage "The Lion in Winter" July 20-22, at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St.
The cast includes current Mundelein High students and alumni. Additionally, Mundelein High Theatre Director Jonathan Meier will portray King Henry II while his wife, Jill Reznick Meier, plays the queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for students or $15 for adults. They can be purchased at the door or online at mundeleintheatre.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.