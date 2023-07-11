A special cast to perform 'Lion in Winter' at Mundelein High School

The Mundelein Summer Theatre will stage "The Lion in Winter" July 20-22, at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St.

The cast includes current Mundelein High students and alumni. Additionally, Mundelein High Theatre Director Jonathan Meier will portray King Henry II while his wife, Jill Reznick Meier, plays the queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for students or $15 for adults. They can be purchased at the door or online at mundeleintheatre.org.