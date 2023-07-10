Wheeling Town Center hosting outdoor market Tuesday

The Wheeling Town Center will host an outdoor market Tuesday night.

More than 40 vendors selling sauces, cheeses, bread, candles and other items will be on hand from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the center. 351 W. Dundee Road.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yym6w842.