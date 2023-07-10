Wheeling Town Center hosting outdoor market Tuesday
Updated 7/10/2023 12:06 PM
The Wheeling Town Center will host an outdoor market Tuesday night.
More than 40 vendors selling sauces, cheeses, bread, candles and other items will be on hand from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the center. 351 W. Dundee Road.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yym6w842.
Article Comments
