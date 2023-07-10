St. Charles Township man found guilty of child sexual assault

A St. Charles Township man has been found guilty of child sexual assault.

After a June 28 bench trial, Associate Judge Alice Tracy found Jesus J. Maciel Facio, 34, of the 38W500 block of Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles Township, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child, all felonies, according to court records and the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Maciel Facio sexually assaulted the victim between June 2016 and June 2019. The most serious charge against Maciel Facio is predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Maciel Facio waived his right to a jury trial. Tracy set his next court appearance for Aug. 30 for motions and sentencing. He must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Maciel Facio had been free on $5,000 bail. Tracy modified his bail conditions by placing him on electronic home monitoring until his sentencing hearing.

"This defendant counted on not being held accountable for his actions by exploiting a position of trust and pressuring the victim not to tell others that he was abusing [them]," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Tyler Cox said in a news release.

Cox credited the child's courage and the family's support for the successful prosecution of Maciel Facio. Cox said he was proud of the victim and their family "for remaining strong throughout the process."