Rail crossing repairs expected to cause delays in downtown Barrington

Traffic backups in downtown Barrington are expected over the next two weeks due to railroad crossing work at the CN tracks at Hough Street. Daily Herald File Photo

Delays are expected over the next two weeks in downtown Barrington, due to work beginning Tuesday at the CN railroad crossing on Hough Street.

As a follow up to last year's pavement improvements at the crossing, CN will be replacing the vehicular train gates and adding pedestrian train gates.

Work is expected to last about two weeks. The road will remain open during this work, but some operations will require lane closures.

The village advises drivers to reduce speed in the work zone.