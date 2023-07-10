Palatine document shredding event July 22

The Village of Palatine, Palatine Park District and Palatine High School are partnering with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County to host a document destruction event on Saturday, July 22.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road. Vehicles must enter the campus at the North Rohlwing Road and East Cunningham Drive entrance and follow the posted signs. No vehicles will be allowed after noon.

Residents from Palatine and other SWANCC communities are eligible to participate. IDs will be checked for verification of residency. All participants must be in a vehicle and remain in their vehicle. No walk ups are allowed.

There is a limit of six file boxes or paper bags per vehicle.

For more information on other SWANCC one day events and weekly drop off locations, visit swancc.org or contact (847) 724-920