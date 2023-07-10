No one injured in Bartlett garage fire
Updated 7/10/2023 10:55 PM
No one was injured in a fire late Monday morning on the 1100 block of Struckman Boulevard in Bartlett.
According to a fire protection district news release, firefighters responded at 11:08 a.m. to a report of a small fire in the garage of a two-story home. The fire was under control within 12 minutes, the news release said
A damage estimate was not available. The house remains inhabitable.
Article Comments
