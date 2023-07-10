No injuries in Naperville garage fire

Naperville firefighters extinguished a garage fire they said was caused by the improper disposal of grill charcoal.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

A neighbor called 911 about 12:10 p.m. Monday to report a fire involving a detached garage of a single-family home on the 26W100 block of Bauer Road.

According to officials, the main part of the fire was put out within 10 minutes of the 911 call.