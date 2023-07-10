Naperville Park District replacing wooden bridge with asphalt trail

The Naperville Park District is replacing a wooden bridge at the DuPage River Park with an asphalt trail.

According to officials, the bridge is worn and at the end of its life span. The bridge is approximately 70 feet long and crosses a drainage ditch collecting stormwater that flows to the east branch of the DuPage River, just south of the bridge.

The bridge will be removed beginning the week of July 31. The new asphalt trail will cover a culvert.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August. Until then, a section of the DuPage River Trail will be closed to visitors.

For more information about the project, visit napervilleparks.org/dupageriverpark.