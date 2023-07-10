Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Lincolnshire crash

A motorcycle driver was hospitalized after a crash Monday afternoon at Olde Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded at 2:27 p.m. to find the motorcyclist had collided with a car, Battalion Chief Steve McCaughey in a news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.