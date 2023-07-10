Man shot in Elgin
Updated 7/10/2023 10:00 PM
A man was shot Monday evening in Elgin, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 900 block of Carriage Way Drive, Elgin police said in a social media post.
The victim suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.
Officers said a suspect is in custody. No other information has been released.
