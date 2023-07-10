Learn how to plant to help pollinators

Learn the challenges native pollinators face and how to support them through plant choice, garden design and sustainable maintenance practices in a virtual session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The program is part of the 2023 Garden Learning Series presented by the University of Illinois Extension -- Lake County, Solid Waste Agency of Lake County and the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

Zoom information, handouts and slides will be provided via email the day of the presentation. Programs are held the second Wednesday of each month.

To register, visit https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/.