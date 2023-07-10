 

James Lewis, suspect in 1982 Tylenol killings, found dead near Boston

  • James W. Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport in 1995 after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, long the leading suspect in the 1982 Tylenol killings, was found dead Sunday at his home near Boston.

    James W. Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport in 1995 after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, long the leading suspect in the 1982 Tylenol killings, was found dead Sunday at his home near Boston.

  • Tylenol murder victims were, from left, Mary Reiner, Mary Kellerman, Theresa Janus, Paula Prince, Stanley Janus, Adam Janus and Mary McFarland.

    Tylenol murder victims were, from left, Mary Reiner, Mary Kellerman, Theresa Janus, Paula Prince, Stanley Janus, Adam Janus and Mary McFarland.

 
James Lewis, long the leading suspect in the 1982 Tylenol killings, was found dead Sunday at his Cambridge, Massachusetts home near Boston, ABC 7 is reporting.

Lewis, 76, was convicted of attempting to extort $1 million from Tylenol maker Johnson and Johnson in 1982, and was sentenced to federal prison.

 

Although he denied he was responsible for lacing Tylenol capsules with cyanide, leading to the deaths of seven Chicago-area residents, investigators considered him the prime suspect. However, he was never charged with the killings.

Mary Kellerman, a 12-year-old from Elk Grove Village who had stayed home sick from school, was the first to die on Sept. 29, 1982, after taking a poisoned Tylenol capsule. She would be followed by Adam Janus of Arlington Heights; his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Theresa Janus of Lisle; Paula Prince of Chicago; Mary McFarland of Elmhurst; and Mary Reiner of Winfield, who had just returned home from the hospital after giving birth to her fourth child.

