Grayslake post office renamed to honor local Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan War

The Grayslake post office was renamed in honor of Army Ranger Joseph "Joey" W. Dimock II at a ceremony Monday morning, coinciding with the 13th anniversary of his death.

Dimock was serving in the former Forward Operating Base Salerno in the southeastern province of Khost, Afghanistan, when he was killed after an explosion at an ammunition holding facility. Around 100 spectators, including Dimock's family, friends and members of the veteran community, gathered for Monday's ceremony.

U.S. Rep Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat, sponsored the building name dedication legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden in December.

"We can't bring Joey back but we can keep his memory alive by honoring his life, remembering his goodness and letting his example inform who we, the living, are and how we conduct ourselves," Schneider said during the ceremony.

Schneider said he met Dimock's family around 10 years ago at a Memorial Day ceremony at the College of Lake County.

"Over the years I've been inspired by their, and especially Ellen's, passion and dedication to carrying on Joey's legacy and helping local veterans in need," Schneider said, referring to Joey's mother, Ellen Dimock.

A plaque bearing Dimock's name will be displayed in the building's lobby.

"Every time someone comes here to mail a package, or drop off a letter, or buy stamps or get a passport, they will see Joey's name and they will be reminded of what Joey has done for the country," said Grayslake Mayor Rhett Taylor.

Several postal service officials spoke at the event, including Central Area Vice President Eric Henry who said the event holds special significance because the USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans.

Ellen Dimock told the crowd having the post office named after her son was such a gift of remembrance.

"That's all a Gold Star family wants, is for their loved one not to be forgotten," Ellen Dimock said.

Joey Dimock lived in Wildwood and was a 2007 graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee. He was on his second deployment to Afghanistan and served a previous mission in Iraq, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dimock posthumously was awarded the Bronze Star and a Meritorious Service Medal. A stretch of Route 120 in Grayslake near his family home also is named in his honor.

After Monday's ceremony, held outside on a warm, cloudless July morning, Ellen Dimock joked her son wouldn't have liked it.

"That's just how he was," said Ellen Dimock chuckling. "But he's the one that brought the sunshine because there was rain in this forecast for days."