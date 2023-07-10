Despite earlier advice from company, Lake County says some residents should keep boiling tap water

Despite assurances from the utility company serving the area that their tap water is safe to drink, hundreds of residents in southern Lake County should continue boiling that water before use, county officials said Monday,

"The precautionary boil order remains in effect for Lake County Public Works customers in the Forest Lake and the ... Glennshire subdivisions," a statement issued Monday by the county reads.

While Glennshire is within Hawthorn Woods, Forest Lake is in unincorporated Lake County. About 300 customers are in those neighborhoods, Lake County spokesman Alex Carr said.

The county's directive contradicts the one issued Sunday afternoon by Aqua Illinois, the company providing water to about 1,200 customers in the area -- including the ones on the county's system.

"We are lifting our boil water advisory, effective immediately," Aqua said at the time. "Water quality tests from a third-party lab indicate that our water is safe for use and meets the necessary approval by the Illinois EPA."

On Monday, Aqua spokeswoman Brittany Tressler stood by the company's earlier statement. While Lake County officials are retesting the water supply for its subset of customers, she said, the other Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer who were affected by the crisis have been cleared to drink their tap water without boiling it first.

The county's public works department has collected samples from its system in the area to determine if the water is safe to drink. Test results are expected back by Tuesday, the county's statement said.

"If the samples tested by our state-certified laboratory confirm that the water is free of coliform bacteria, then the boil order will be lifted for these areas," the statement read.

For more than a week, hundreds of Aqua Illinois customers have had to boil tap water because of broken or leaky pipes and fire hydrants serving their neighborhoods. Some went days without running water.

Aqua Illinois, the Salvation Army and local governmental agencies teamed to distribute free bottled water to affected customers during the crisis at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. As of Monday, that assistance had stopped.

Lake County officials remain "very concerned" about the crisis and plan to follow up with Aqua Illinois, Carr said.

Additionally, county officials will discuss the matter with Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer leaders and review their agreement with the company to determine what steps should be taken, if any, he said.

"There will be ongoing conversations in the coming weeks," Carr said.