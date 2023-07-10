Boil order lifted in southeast Elmhurst after water main fixed

Residents and businesses in southeast Elmhurst no longer have to boil their drinking water.

The city has lifted a precautionary boil order that was issued last Wednesday as a result of a broken water main at Poplar and Crescent avenues.

After several days of testing, a certified laboratory confirmed water samples were free of coliform bacteria, city officials said.

The large-scale boil order covered an area bounded by Butterfield Road to the south, I-294 to the east, the Union Pacific Railroad to the north and York Street to the west.

The water main break occurred due to work done by an underground contractor. The city's contractor had to replace roughly 50 feet of broken main. Those repairs are now complete.

Due to an initial failed water test, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency required new samples to be collected and tested over two days.

Residents were given the all-clear to use their water service Sunday afternoon, but officials recommended the public take the following steps:

• If you have not used any water in your home during the boil order period, it is recommended you run each faucet in the home for two to three minutes before any consumption.

• Any ice generated during the precautionary boil order should be discarded and regenerated.

• Clean your faucet aerators.

• If you have any water filters in your home (including refrigerators with water dispensers), you should consider changing them.