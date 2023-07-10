Aurora man convicted of child sex assault

An Aurora man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child

Judge Elizabeth Flood found Lewis T. Richardson, 63, of the 1600 block of Park Vista Lane, guilty of two counts each of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.

Richardson knew the victim, who was younger than 13 when the assaults started in June 2005, authorities said. He abused the girl over a period of 12 years, the news release said.

Richardson faces a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept 1.