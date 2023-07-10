Aurora man convicted of child sex assault
Updated 7/10/2023 5:16 PM
An Aurora man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child
Judge Elizabeth Flood found Lewis T. Richardson, 63, of the 1600 block of Park Vista Lane, guilty of two counts each of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.
Richardson knew the victim, who was younger than 13 when the assaults started in June 2005, authorities said. He abused the girl over a period of 12 years, the news release said.
Richardson faces a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept 1.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.