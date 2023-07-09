NEST hosting community feedback session

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force is hosting a community feedback session.

Anyone can attend the session scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 17 at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Visitors are welcome to join the meeting as individuals or as representatives of their businesses or faith communities. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

NEST is a volunteer organization with a mandate to advise city government, residents and businesses on actions to reduce carbon pollution and protect the environment.

NEST meets the third Monday of every month at the Naperville Municipal Center. For more information, email info@sustainnaperville.org or visit sustainnaperville.org.