Motorcyclist in critical condition after Algonquin crash

A 51-year-old Burlington man was in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Algonquin.

Police said emergency responders were called at 5:40 p.m. to Algonquin Road between Sandbloom Road and Longwood Drive.

Witnesses who were riding alongside the man told investigators he lost control of his motorcycle just before striking the curb in the westbound lane of Algonquin Road. The motorcycle then tipped onto its side, throwing the driver off, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The motorcycle first was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital-Huntley, then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The westbound lanes of Algonquin Road were closed for just under two hours while police investigated.