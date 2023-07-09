 

Leak at Hathorn Woods elementary school 'important milestone' in resolving Lake County water crisis

  • Pallets of water sit ready for distribution at the Aquatic Center in Hawthorn Woods for Aqua Illinois customers affected by the Lake County water crisis.

      Pallets of water sit ready for distribution at the Aquatic Center in Hawthorn Woods for Aqua Illinois customers affected by the Lake County water crisis. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Posted7/9/2023 11:09 AM

Water woes for Aqua Illinois customers in Lake County may be nearing an end.

An Aqua Illinois alert shared by the village of Hawthorn Woods Sunday morning said company officials continue "to make progress and are pleased to report that our system is back to normal operating pressures."

 

"Water samples were submitted to a state-certified laboratory and we are now awaiting the testing results. If favorable, we will remove the Boil Water Advisory. We will provide an update later today on the results."

For a week, hundreds of Aqua Illinois customers in Lake County -- including those in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and several unincorporated areas -- have had to boil tap water in response to ongoing problems with pipes serving their neighborhoods.

On Saturday, the village of Hawthorn Woods informed residents Aqua Illinois had uncovered "a significant leak in our system at the property of Spencer Loomis Elementary School," at 1 Hubbard Lane.

Aqua Illinois referred to the discovery as an "important milestone" in its attempts to remedy the emergency, which began July 2 and affected about 1,200 customers, some of whom went days without water service.

While water pressure and reserves have improved, the boil water advisory remains in effect. According to an update on the company's website, Aqua has submitted water samples to regulatory authorities for testing, which typically takes about 24 hours. The company will update customers later on Sunday, at aquawater.com/iljuly2023.php.

Customers can also sign up for text and phone alerts at aquawater.com/watersmart-alerts.php.

The company continues to provide free water to customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road and will continue to do so until the crisis is resolved.

