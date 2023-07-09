After a week of water woes, boil order advisory lifted for Lake County Aqua Illinois customers

Water woes for Aqua Illinois customers in Lake County ended Sunday when the supplier lifted the boil advisory for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and other areas.

According to a 3:40 p.m. post on the Aqua Illinois website, results from water quality testing by a third-party lab concluded "our water is safe for use and meets the necessary approval by the Illinois EPA."

The lawn watering ban will be lifted Tuesday afternoon, according to Aqua Illinois, which will continue to monitor the system. The supplier apologized to customers for the inconvenience and thanked them for their patience.

The Village of Hawthorn Woods announced The Aquatic Center, at 94 N. Midlothian Road, reopened at 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving an all clear from the boil order. Standard operating hours will resume Monday morning for swim lessons, according to a village alert.

Early Sunday, Aqua reported it had sent water samples to a state-certified laboratory for testing and the system had returned to normal operating pressures.

For a week, hundreds of Aqua Illinois customers in Lake County -- including those in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and several unincorporated areas -- have had to boil tap water in response to ongoing problems with pipes serving their neighborhoods.

On Saturday, the village of Hawthorn Woods informed residents Aqua Illinois had uncovered "a significant leak in our system at the property of Spencer Loomis Elementary School," at 1 Hubbard Lane.

Aqua Illinois referred to the discovery as an "important milestone" in its attempts to remedy the emergency, which began July 2 and affected about 1,200 customers, some of whom went days without any water service.