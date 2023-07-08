Where to watch for IDOT projects near you

Cook County• I-190 from Bessie Coleman Drive to I-90 (Kennedy Expressway): $611.5 million for reconstruction and construction of auxiliary lanes, construction of auxiliary lanes and additional ramps from Bessie Coleman Drive to I-90, improving safety and access to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Rosemont.

• I-290 Corridor: $366 million for bridge replacement and/or rehabilitation from Mannheim Road to Racine Avenue.

• Route 53: $111.4 million for twelve new bridge decks, three bridge superstructure replacements and other improvements from Route 12 to Route 62 in Arlington Heights, Palatine and Rolling Meadows.

• Route 43: $91.3 million to construct railroad grade separation at 65th Street in Bedford Park.

• Routes 12/20/45 (95th Street): $81.7 million for several bridge replacements, intersection reconstruction and additional improvements at Stony Island Avenue in Chicago.

• Pershing Road: $54 million for bridge replacement at Racine Avenue and CN Railroad in Chicago.

• I-90/94: $42.4 million for bridge deck overlays, bridge joint replacements and repairs, bridge approach roadwork, patching and other improvements from I-94 to Hubbard Street in Chicago.

• I-55: $37.9 million for bridge replacement at Route 43 in Forest View.

• I-80: $29.2 million for bridge replacement at I-294 in Hazel Crest.

• Ida B Wells Drive: $26.7 million for bridge superstructure replacement, superstructure rehabilitation and new bridge deck at the old post office in Chicago.

• Willow Road: $22 million for reconstruction, intersection improvements and construction of additional lanes from east of Des Plaines River to Waterview Drive in Glenview and Prospect Heights.

• Rand Road: $15.6 million for bridge replacement and ADA improvements at Des Plaines River.

• Route 43: $14.6 million for bridge superstructure rehabilitation and bridge repair at Sanitary and Ship Canal in Forest View.

DuPage County• Route 56 corridor improvements: $39.9 million for a new bridge, reconstruction and construction of additional lanes from west of Route 53 to west of I-355 and at Route 53.

Kane County• Route 20: $124.5 million for bridge replacements, construction of auxiliary lanes and other improvements from west of Randall Road to east of Shales Parkway in Elgin.

• Routes 47/30: $70.6 million to improve 4.3 miles with bridge replacements, reconstruction and additional lanes, as well as other improvements from Cross Street to south of Galena Road in Sugar Grove and Yorkville.

• Route 20: $59.4 million for interchange reconstruction, retaining walls and bridge replacement at Shales Parkway in Elgin.

LAKE

• Routes 60/83: $142 million for reconstruction and additional lanes, as well as construction of a railroad grade separation from Route 176 (Maple Avenue) to CN Railroad in Mundelein.

• Route 131: $87.5 million to improve 2.5 miles with reconstruction and additional lanes from Wadsworth Road to Sunset Avenue in Beach Park.

• Route 41: $84.1 million for interchange reconstruction, auxiliary lanes, ped/bike improvements, bridge installation and pump station at Route 176 in Lake Bluff.

• Route 45: $28.2 million for construction of additional lanes and reconstruction of 2 miles from Route 132 to Washington Street.

• Route 120: $28.8 million for reconstruction and additional lanes from Ashford Lane to Route 45 in Grayslake.

McHenry County

• Route 31: $106 million for reconstruction and construction of additional lanes for 6.3 miles, drainage improvements, traffic signal modernization, ADA improvements and other improvements from south of Route 120 to north of Route 176 in McHenry, Prairie Grove and Crystal Lake.

• Route 47: $88.2 million total investment. ($41.9 million for reconstruction and additional lanes, as well as intersection improvements, from north of Route 120 to Route 14 in Woodstock. $46.3 million for intersection reconstruction at Route 176 (north and south junctions) and at Pleasant Valley Road.)

• Barrington Road: $18.6 million for reconstruction and construction of additional lanes for 1.5 miles from Route 62 to Central Road in South Barrington.

Will County• I-80 from Ridge Road to Route 30: Total $1.1 billion investment to rebuild critical freight corridor and improve safety in high-growth area. Multiple bridge replacements, including aging, obsolete structures over the Des Plaines River. Capacity enhancements include auxiliary lanes and shoulders in Joliet, New Lenox and Minooka.

• I-55: $200.9 million for bridge replacements and construction of interchanges at Airport Road/Lockport Road and at Route 126 in Romeoville.

• I-55: $143.7 million for interchange reconstruction and bridge replacement at Lorenzo Road and at Route 129. Auxiliary lanes and resurfacing from Route 129 to Lorenzo and reconstruction of the frontage roads between Kavanaugh and Lorenzo roads.

• Route 52: $90.4 million for reconstruction and construction of additional lanes from River Road to Houbolt Road in Joliet and Shorewood.

• Routes 53/52: $45.5 million for intersection improvements from Patterson Road to Arsenal Road in Joliet, Elwood and Wilmington.

Source: Illinois Department of Transportation