Suburban Skyview: Patterns in the Fox River

A fisherman near the North Aurora dam is surrounded by patterns in the water as the Fox River spills over the dam.

The Fox River, which starts in southern Wisconsin, flows through more than 100 miles in Illinois before merging with the Illinois River.

There are 13 dams along the Fox in Illinois and many under consideration for removal.

The North Aurora dam is one of those.

Most of the dams were built between 1830 and 1850 to power sawmills and flour mills as well as provide ice in the winter, according to foxwaterway.com.

With those mills no longer in use, the river is largely used for recreation; the dams help keep the river at a level suited to boating.

