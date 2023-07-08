 

Suburban Muslims celebrate Eid Fest in Naperville

  • Six-year-old Suleiman Syed of Naperville gets his face painted by Safa Fatima Saturday during the Islamic Center of Naperville's Eid Fest at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.

  • Fatima Kamara prepares her booth Saturday during the Islamic Center of Naperville's Eid Fest at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.

  • Hisham Hussain prepares a smash burger Saturday during the Islamic Center of Naperville Eid Fest at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.

  • Plenty of good food was on hand during the Islamic Center of Naperville's Eid Fest Saturday at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 7/8/2023 4:02 PM

Suburban Muslim families attended the Islamic Center of Naperville's Eid Fest Saturday at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.

The daylong event included games, food and ethnic clothing vendors, and children's activities such as a train ride, obstacle course, inflatable slides, a bouncy house, face painting, balloons and henna.

 

The festival is in recognition of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition, which was observed June 28.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God, and an animal is slaughtered in his stead. Observant Muslims worldwide also will mark the occasion by slaughtering animals, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Another Eid Fest is being organized by Masjid Al-Jumu'ah in Bolingbrook from 2 to 10 p.m. July 15 at the mosque, 351 Veterans Parkway.

Attractions include carnival rides, a petting zoo, a train ride, a fire truck, face painting, ethnic street food and carnival fare, henna and a bazaar.

