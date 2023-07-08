Southeast Elmhurst remains on water boil order

The area of Elmhurst from 1st Street to Butterfield Road and York Street to the 290 Expressway has been under a precautionary boil order since July 5. Daily Herald File Photo

A boil order in southeast Elmhurst will remain in effect pending Sunday's test results.

The area -- from 1st Street to Butterfield Road and York Street to the 290 Expressway -- has been under a precautionary boil order since July 5 due to a broken water main.

Saturday's Environmental Protection Agency water sample testing passed, Elmhurst officials said.

Due to an initial failed test, laws require new samples to be collected and tested over a two-day period.

Water for consumption within the affected area should be boiled at least five minutes. Water still may be used for cleaning and bathing.

Once the boil order is lifted, the city will provide alerts on Elmhurst.org. Messages on the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) also will be sent to cellphone users within the boil order area.

Elmhurst will provide an update at 4 p.m. Sunday.